Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a sell rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.35.

PRMRF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

