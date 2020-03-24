Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Panasonic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

PCRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

