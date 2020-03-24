Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $222,274,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

