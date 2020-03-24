Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Oxford Instruments stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

