Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OSMT stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

