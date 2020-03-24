Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

