ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

