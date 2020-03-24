Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

OLLI opened at $40.09 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

