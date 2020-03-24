Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 7.5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.84, 1,309,504 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 781,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

OIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $238.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

