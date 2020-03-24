NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.69 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

