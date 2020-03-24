Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Down 9.4%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 1,593,580 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 479,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

