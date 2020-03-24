NTT DATA CORP/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.64.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

