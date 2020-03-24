NTT DATA CORP/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
NTT DATA CORP/ADR Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
