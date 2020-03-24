NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $631.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

