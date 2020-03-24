Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $3.0425 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.