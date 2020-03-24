Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.58.

TSE:NPI opened at C$20.67 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$20.52 and a 52 week high of C$33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.52.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$438.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 71.39%.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

