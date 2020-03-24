Northcoast Research Comments on IAA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a report issued on Friday, March 20th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

