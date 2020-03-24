Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.33 ($9.68).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.29 ($6.15) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.76 and a 200 day moving average of €8.53.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

