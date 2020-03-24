Nord/LB Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €30.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.00).

EVD opened at €30.00 ($34.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.36 ($41.12) and a 12 month high of €61.55 ($71.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

