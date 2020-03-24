Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noodles & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

