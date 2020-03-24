Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NIU stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.42. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

