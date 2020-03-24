NexJ Systems (NXJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE NXJ opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. NexJ Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

