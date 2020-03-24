NexJ Systems (NXJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE NXJ opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. NexJ Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About NexJ Systems
