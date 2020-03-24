News (NASDAQ:NWS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of News stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. News has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of News by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

