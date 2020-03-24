New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) versus The McClatchy (NYSE:MNIQQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) and The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Media Investment Group and The McClatchy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group -0.73% 0.17% 0.08% The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90%

New Media Investment Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The McClatchy has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Media Investment Group and The McClatchy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Media Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 583.23%. Given New Media Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Media Investment Group is more favorable than The McClatchy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Media Investment Group and The McClatchy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group $1.53 billion 0.06 $18.20 million N/A N/A The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.01

New Media Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than The McClatchy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of New Media Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of The McClatchy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of New Media Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Media Investment Group beats The McClatchy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 77 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive, which provides digital marketing and business services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as commercial printing services for publishers; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. Additionally, the company produces approximately 350 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 400,000, such as themed expo, signature event, endurance event, and white label event services; and provides digital and print advertising services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 199,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

The McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

