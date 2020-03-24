New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:NJR opened at $27.08 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 9,856.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,886,000 after acquiring an additional 996,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,223,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.