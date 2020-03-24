New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.
Shares of New Hope stock opened at A$1.20 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. New Hope has a 1-year low of A$1.04 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of A$4.45 ($3.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About New Hope
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.