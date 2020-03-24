Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NLTX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

