National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Down 9.9%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s stock price was down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 2,439,826 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,148,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,348 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

