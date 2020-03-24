National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

