National Bank Financial Cuts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$8.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.71.

AD stock opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.25. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of C$5.83 and a 12-month high of C$23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.17%. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 168.37%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

