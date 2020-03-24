National Bank Financial Boosts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.30

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE:LGD opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million and a PE ratio of -16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.
About Liberty Gold
