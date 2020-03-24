National Bank Financial Boosts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.30

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:LGD opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million and a PE ratio of -16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

