MYOS (MYOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect MYOS to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MYOS stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.77. MYOS has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get MYOS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.