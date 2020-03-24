Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MPVDF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.31. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
