Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MPVDF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.31. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

