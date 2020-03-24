Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Mosaic Capital stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.16. Mosaic Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

