Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of Mosaic Capital stock opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.16. Mosaic Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.