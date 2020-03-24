Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

