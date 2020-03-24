Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of AES worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AES by 51.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 564.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.01.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski bought 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.