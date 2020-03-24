Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $2,672,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

