Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,319 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

