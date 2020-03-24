Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65,363 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 37,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,810 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

