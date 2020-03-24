Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

MSFT stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

