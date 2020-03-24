Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Caldera Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Caldera Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.5% of Caldera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Caldera Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

