Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
