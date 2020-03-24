Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

