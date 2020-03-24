Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading Down 9.4%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.68, 534,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 718,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172,857 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

