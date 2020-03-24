Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Down 10.3%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.13, 938,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 541,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

