MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 353.63% from the stock’s previous close.

MGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

MGTX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $347.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

