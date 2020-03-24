Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.52.

TSCO stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

