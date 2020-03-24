MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of MD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $807.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

