MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

MXT stock opened at A$1.57 ($1.11) on Tuesday. MCP Master Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.34 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of A$2.09 ($1.48). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.03.

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

