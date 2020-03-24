Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.39% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 218,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

CTMX stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.82. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

