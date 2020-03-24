Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $145,000 Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Consol Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Consol Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consol Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Consol Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CEIX. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Consol Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Consol Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.