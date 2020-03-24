Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masonite International by 298.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Masonite International by 5,399.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.